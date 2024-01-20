Who's Playing
Bucknell Bison @ Lafayette Leopards
Current Records: Bucknell 6-12, Lafayette 6-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania
What to Know
Bucknell and Lafayette are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. The pair will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kirby Sports Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Wednesday, the Bison strolled past the Terriers with points to spare, taking the game 73-57. That 16 points margin sets a new team best for Bucknell this season.
Meanwhile, Lafayette waltzed into their game Wednesday with four straight wins but they left with five. They managed a 72-68 win over the Crusaders.
The Bison's victory bumped their record up to 6-12. As for the Leopards, their win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 6-12.
Bucknell beat Lafayette 75-65 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bucknell since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Lafayette and Bucknell both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Bucknell 75 vs. Lafayette 65
- Jan 08, 2023 - Lafayette 74 vs. Bucknell 67
- Mar 01, 2022 - Bucknell 82 vs. Lafayette 81
- Feb 19, 2022 - Bucknell 92 vs. Lafayette 89
- Feb 05, 2022 - Lafayette 74 vs. Bucknell 72
- Mar 06, 2021 - Bucknell 92 vs. Lafayette 84
- Jan 10, 2021 - Lafayette 87 vs. Bucknell 76
- Jan 09, 2021 - Lafayette 83 vs. Bucknell 60
- Feb 03, 2020 - Lafayette 65 vs. Bucknell 62
- Jan 05, 2020 - Bucknell 78 vs. Lafayette 66