Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: Bucknell 6-12, Lafayette 6-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

What to Know

Bucknell and Lafayette are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. The pair will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kirby Sports Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, the Bison strolled past the Terriers with points to spare, taking the game 73-57. That 16 points margin sets a new team best for Bucknell this season.

Meanwhile, Lafayette waltzed into their game Wednesday with four straight wins but they left with five. They managed a 72-68 win over the Crusaders.

The Bison's victory bumped their record up to 6-12. As for the Leopards, their win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 6-12.

Bucknell beat Lafayette 75-65 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bucknell since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Lafayette and Bucknell both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.