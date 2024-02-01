Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Lehigh and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Navy 35-24.

Lehigh has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Current Records: Navy 8-11, Lehigh 6-13

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Lehigh is heading back home. They and the Navy Midshipmen will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stabler Arena. Navy took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Lehigh, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, Lehigh's game was all tied up 38-38 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Crusaders by a score of 78-72.

Lehigh got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Burke Chebuhar out in front who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. Chebuhar didn't help Lehigh's cause all that much against the Raiders last Monday but the same can't be said for this game. Joshua Ingram was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Navy last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 74-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Greyhounds. Navy has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Austin Benigni, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds and two steals. He didn't help Navy's cause all that much against the Black Knights last Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Mike Woods, who scored 11 points.

The Mountain Hawks' win bumped their record up to 6-13. As for the Midshipmen, their loss dropped their record down to 8-11.

Going forward, Lehigh is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. They have not treated fans well this season (a 6-13 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 11-6 record against the spread.

Lehigh couldn't quite finish off the Midshipmen when the teams last played two weeks ago and fell 71-69. Will Lehigh have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Lehigh is a 5-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountain Hawks as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Navy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lehigh.