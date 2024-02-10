Who's Playing
Sacred Heart Pioneers @ LIU Sharks
Current Records: Sacred Heart 12-13, LIU 5-17
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Sacred Heart Pioneers and the LIU Sharks are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Steinberg Wellness Center. LIU does have the home-court advantage, but Sacred Heart is expected to win by 6.5 points.
Last Thursday, the Pioneers came up short against the Blue Devils and fell 77-70.
Meanwhile, LIU fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Warriors on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Warriors by a score of 82-79. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for LIU in their matchups with the Warriors: they've now lost four in a row.
Even though they lost, LIU were working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Merrimack only posted eight assists.
The Pioneers dropped their record down to 12-13 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. Those losses can't be blamed on the team's offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.3 points per game. As for the Sharks, they have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last eight matchups, which is in line with their 5-17 record this season.
Everything came up roses for Sacred Heart against the Sharks in their previous meeting back in January as the squad secured a 89-55 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Sacred Heart since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Sacred Heart is a solid 6.5-point favorite against LIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 152 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Sacred Heart has won 6 out of their last 10 games against LIU.
- Jan 13, 2024 - Sacred Heart 89 vs. LIU 55
- Jan 26, 2023 - LIU 74 vs. Sacred Heart 70
- Dec 31, 2022 - Sacred Heart 82 vs. LIU 64
- Mar 02, 2022 - LIU 82 vs. Sacred Heart 75
- Feb 03, 2022 - LIU 79 vs. Sacred Heart 75
- Dec 29, 2021 - Sacred Heart 69 vs. LIU 65
- Dec 17, 2020 - Sacred Heart 87 vs. LIU 72
- Dec 16, 2020 - LIU 75 vs. Sacred Heart 55
- Feb 29, 2020 - Sacred Heart 76 vs. LIU 67
- Feb 15, 2020 - Sacred Heart 80 vs. LIU 72