Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ LIU Sharks

Current Records: Sacred Heart 12-13, LIU 5-17

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Sacred Heart Pioneers and the LIU Sharks are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Steinberg Wellness Center. LIU does have the home-court advantage, but Sacred Heart is expected to win by 6.5 points.

Last Thursday, the Pioneers came up short against the Blue Devils and fell 77-70.

Meanwhile, LIU fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Warriors on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Warriors by a score of 82-79. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for LIU in their matchups with the Warriors: they've now lost four in a row.

Even though they lost, LIU were working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Merrimack only posted eight assists.

The Pioneers dropped their record down to 12-13 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. Those losses can't be blamed on the team's offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.3 points per game. As for the Sharks, they have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last eight matchups, which is in line with their 5-17 record this season.

Everything came up roses for Sacred Heart against the Sharks in their previous meeting back in January as the squad secured a 89-55 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Sacred Heart since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Sacred Heart is a solid 6.5-point favorite against LIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

Series History

Sacred Heart has won 6 out of their last 10 games against LIU.