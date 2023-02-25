Who's Playing
UNC-Asheville @ Longwood
Current Records: UNC-Asheville 23-7; Longwood 20-10
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will be on the road. UNC-Asheville and the Longwood Lancers will face off in a Big South battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Willett Hall. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 100 points combined.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between UNC-Asheville and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as UNC-Asheville wrapped it up with an 80-62 win at home.
Meanwhile, Longwood had enough points to win and then some against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on Thursday, taking their game 75-63.
Their wins bumped UNC-Asheville to 23-7 and the Lancers to 20-10. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UNC-Asheville have won ten out of their last 14 games against Longwood.
- Jan 12, 2023 - UNC-Asheville 54 vs. Longwood 46
- Feb 02, 2022 - Longwood 56 vs. UNC-Asheville 48
- Mar 01, 2021 - Longwood 77 vs. UNC-Asheville 61
- Dec 31, 2020 - Longwood 65 vs. UNC-Asheville 55
- Dec 30, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 80 vs. Longwood 73
- Feb 13, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 73 vs. Longwood 71
- Jan 20, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 71 vs. Longwood 66
- Jan 10, 2019 - Longwood 67 vs. UNC-Asheville 62
- Feb 07, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 78 vs. Longwood 73
- Jan 09, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 90 vs. Longwood 80
- Feb 11, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 91 vs. Longwood 69
- Jan 11, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 89 vs. Longwood 68
- Jan 30, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 88 vs. Longwood 74
- Dec 31, 2015 - UNC-Asheville 70 vs. Longwood 61