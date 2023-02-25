Who's Playing

UNC-Asheville @ Longwood

Current Records: UNC-Asheville 23-7; Longwood 20-10

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will be on the road. UNC-Asheville and the Longwood Lancers will face off in a Big South battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Willett Hall. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 100 points combined.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between UNC-Asheville and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as UNC-Asheville wrapped it up with an 80-62 win at home.

Meanwhile, Longwood had enough points to win and then some against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on Thursday, taking their game 75-63.

Their wins bumped UNC-Asheville to 23-7 and the Lancers to 20-10. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia

Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNC-Asheville have won ten out of their last 14 games against Longwood.