Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: Charlotte 15-11; Louisiana Tech 13-13

What to Know

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Charlotte 49ers will face off in a Conference USA clash at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Thomas Assembly Center. Charlotte should still be riding high after a victory, while the Bulldogs will be looking to get back in the win column.

Louisiana Tech came up short against the North Texas Mean Green on Thursday, falling 72-62. Guard Keaston Willis (18 points) was the top scorer for Louisiana Tech.

Meanwhile, things were close when Charlotte and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers clashed on Thursday, but Charlotte ultimately edged out the opposition 68-64. Charlotte's forward Aly Khalifa was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finishing with 24 points and eight boards.

The Bulldogs are now 13-13 while the 49ers sit at 15-11. Charlotte is 8-6 after wins this year, and Louisiana Tech is 5-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won six out of their last eight games against Charlotte.