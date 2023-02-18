Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Louisiana Tech
Current Records: Charlotte 15-11; Louisiana Tech 13-13
What to Know
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Charlotte 49ers will face off in a Conference USA clash at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Thomas Assembly Center. Charlotte should still be riding high after a victory, while the Bulldogs will be looking to get back in the win column.
Louisiana Tech came up short against the North Texas Mean Green on Thursday, falling 72-62. Guard Keaston Willis (18 points) was the top scorer for Louisiana Tech.
Meanwhile, things were close when Charlotte and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers clashed on Thursday, but Charlotte ultimately edged out the opposition 68-64. Charlotte's forward Aly Khalifa was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finishing with 24 points and eight boards.
The Bulldogs are now 13-13 while the 49ers sit at 15-11. Charlotte is 8-6 after wins this year, and Louisiana Tech is 5-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Louisiana Tech have won six out of their last eight games against Charlotte.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Charlotte 68 vs. Louisiana Tech 66
- Feb 10, 2022 - Louisiana Tech 82 vs. Charlotte 77
- Mar 07, 2020 - Louisiana Tech 66 vs. Charlotte 43
- Jan 30, 2020 - Louisiana Tech 72 vs. Charlotte 59
- Jan 19, 2019 - Charlotte 55 vs. Louisiana Tech 40
- Feb 08, 2018 - Louisiana Tech 83 vs. Charlotte 65
- Jan 12, 2017 - Louisiana Tech 79 vs. Charlotte 73
- Jan 09, 2016 - Louisiana Tech 93 vs. Charlotte 90