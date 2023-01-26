Who's Playing
Troy @ Louisiana
Current Records: Troy 13-8; Louisiana 16-4
What to Know
The Troy Trojans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Trojans and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Cajundome. Troy has some work to do to even out the 1-9 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
Troy was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They were the clear victors by a 77-53 margin over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks.
Meanwhile, Louisiana was able to grind out a solid win over the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats this past Saturday, winning 60-51.
Their wins bumped Troy to 13-8 and Louisiana to 16-4. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Louisiana have won nine out of their last ten games against Troy.
- Mar 06, 2022 - Louisiana 66 vs. Troy 57
- Jan 22, 2022 - Louisiana 69 vs. Troy 59
- Feb 15, 2020 - Louisiana 81 vs. Troy 77
- Jan 04, 2020 - Louisiana 79 vs. Troy 62
- Jan 26, 2019 - Louisiana 86 vs. Troy 81
- Feb 22, 2018 - Louisiana 81 vs. Troy 76
- Jan 27, 2018 - Louisiana 81 vs. Troy 69
- Feb 11, 2017 - Troy 100 vs. Louisiana 88
- Feb 25, 2016 - Louisiana 73 vs. Troy 63
- Jan 23, 2016 - Louisiana 88 vs. Troy 65