Who's Playing

Troy @ Louisiana

Current Records: Troy 13-8; Louisiana 16-4

What to Know

The Troy Trojans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Trojans and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Cajundome. Troy has some work to do to even out the 1-9 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Troy was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They were the clear victors by a 77-53 margin over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks.

Meanwhile, Louisiana was able to grind out a solid win over the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats this past Saturday, winning 60-51.

Their wins bumped Troy to 13-8 and Louisiana to 16-4. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana have won nine out of their last ten games against Troy.