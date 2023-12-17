Who's Playing

Pepperdine Waves @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Pepperdine 5-7, Louisville 4-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Pepperdine has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Louisville Cardinals at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Pepperdine, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Waves were able to grind out a solid victory over the Tritons, taking the game 68-62.

Pepperdine's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Boubacar Coulibaly, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds and three blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Houston Mallette, who scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, Louisville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 75-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Red Wolves. Louisville didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, Louisville got a solid performance out of Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Huntley-Hatfield has scored all season.

Louisville struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Waves' victory bumped their record up to 5-7. As for the Cardinals, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 4-6.