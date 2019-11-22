How to watch Maryland-Baltimore County vs. Eastern Michigan: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Maryland-Baltimore County (home) vs. Eastern Michigan (away)

Current Records: Maryland-Baltimore County 4-1; Eastern Michigan 4-0

What to Know

The Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers will square off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 2 p.m. ET on Friday at Montego Bay Convention Centre.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Maryland-Baltimore County, and boy were they were right. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 25 turnovers, the LSU Tigers took down Maryland-Baltimore County 77-50. G K.J. Jackson had a rough night: he finished with only six points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, EMU beat the North Texas Mean Green 56-51 on Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Retrievers are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 1-1 against the spread.

Eastern Michigan's victory lifted them to 4-0 while Maryland-Baltimore County's loss dropped them down to 4-1. We'll see if EMU can repeat their recent success or if Maryland-Baltimore County bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica

Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Retrievers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Eagles.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 120

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.