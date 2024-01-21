Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Michigan State 11-7, Maryland 11-7

What to Know

Michigan State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Michigan State Spartans and the Maryland Terrapins will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Xfinity Center. Michigan State is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Last Thursday, the Spartans earned a 76-66 win over the Golden Gophers.

Michigan State relied on the efforts of Malik Hall, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Tyson Walker, who scored 21 points along with three steals. That's the first time this season that Hall pulled down ten or more rebounds. Less helpful for Michigan State was Jaden Akins' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but the Terrapins had to settle for a 72-69 loss against the Wildcats on Wednesday.

Maryland's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jahmir Young, who scored 36 points along with five assists. Jordan Geronimo was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Spartans pushed their record up to 11-7 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.3 points per game. As for the Terrapins, their loss dropped their record down to 11-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Michigan State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Michigan State was able to grind out a solid victory over Maryland in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 63-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for Michigan State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Michigan State is a slight 1-point favorite against Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

Michigan State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Maryland.