Current Records: South Alabama 4-3, Maryland 2-3

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

South Alabama has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Maryland Terrapins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Xfinity Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Tuesday, the Jaguars beat the Fighting Knights 74-62. That's two games straight that South Alabama has won by exactly 12 points.

Meanwhile, Maryland had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They were the clear victor by a 92-68 margin over the Retrievers. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for Maryland's 40-point performance the game before.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Maryland to victory, but perhaps none more so than Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds. Reese is absolutely dominating the block category: he's posted at least two every time he's taken the court this season. The team also got some help courtesy of Jahmir Young, who scored 20 points along with 4 steals.

The Jaguars now have a winning record of 4-3. As for the Terrapins, their victory bumped their record up to 2-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: South Alabama have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.