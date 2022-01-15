Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ Massachusetts

Current Records: Rhode Island 10-4; Massachusetts 7-8

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen won both of their matches against the Rhode Island Rams last season (80-78 and 75-63) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Minutemen and Rhode Island will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at William D. Mullins Center. Rhode Island will be strutting in after a victory while UMass will be stumbling in from a loss.

UMass came up short against the Davidson Wildcats on Tuesday, falling 77-67. Massachusetts' defeat came about despite a quality game from guard T.J. Weeks Jr., who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 21 points and seven boards.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island strolled past the Saint Joseph's Hawks with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 75-64. The top scorers for the Rams were center Makhel Mitchell (15 points) and guard Jeremy Sheppard (13 points).

The Minutemen are now 7-8 while Rhode Island sits at 10-4. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UMass has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.40% from the floor on average, which is the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Rhode Island's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.20%, which places them seventh in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rhode Island have won eight out of their last 13 games against Massachusetts.