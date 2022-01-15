Who's Playing
Rhode Island @ Massachusetts
Current Records: Rhode Island 10-4; Massachusetts 7-8
What to Know
The Massachusetts Minutemen won both of their matches against the Rhode Island Rams last season (80-78 and 75-63) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Minutemen and Rhode Island will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at William D. Mullins Center. Rhode Island will be strutting in after a victory while UMass will be stumbling in from a loss.
UMass came up short against the Davidson Wildcats on Tuesday, falling 77-67. Massachusetts' defeat came about despite a quality game from guard T.J. Weeks Jr., who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 21 points and seven boards.
Meanwhile, Rhode Island strolled past the Saint Joseph's Hawks with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 75-64. The top scorers for the Rams were center Makhel Mitchell (15 points) and guard Jeremy Sheppard (13 points).
The Minutemen are now 7-8 while Rhode Island sits at 10-4. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UMass has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.40% from the floor on average, which is the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Rhode Island's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.20%, which places them seventh in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center -- Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Rhode Island have won eight out of their last 13 games against Massachusetts.
- Feb 06, 2021 - Massachusetts 75 vs. Rhode Island 63
- Jan 13, 2021 - Massachusetts 80 vs. Rhode Island 78
- Mar 07, 2020 - Rhode Island 64 vs. Massachusetts 63
- Feb 04, 2020 - Rhode Island 73 vs. Massachusetts 67
- Mar 09, 2019 - Rhode Island 94 vs. Massachusetts 75
- Jan 27, 2019 - Massachusetts 77 vs. Rhode Island 70
- Jan 30, 2018 - Rhode Island 85 vs. Massachusetts 83
- Jan 17, 2018 - Rhode Island 73 vs. Massachusetts 51
- Feb 07, 2017 - Rhode Island 70 vs. Massachusetts 62
- Jan 15, 2017 - Rhode Island 79 vs. Massachusetts 77
- Mar 10, 2016 - Massachusetts 67 vs. Rhode Island 62
- Mar 03, 2016 - Rhode Island 68 vs. Massachusetts 50
- Feb 02, 2016 - Massachusetts 61 vs. Rhode Island 56