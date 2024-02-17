Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: LIU 6-18, Merrimack 16-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

LIU has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Merrimack Warriors will face off in a Northeast battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hammel Court.

LIU fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Knights on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Knights by a score of 84-82. LIU has not had much luck with the Knights recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Meanwhile, Merrimack had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.2 points), and they went ahead and made it seven on Thursday. They skirted past the Skyhawks 66-63. 66 seems to be a good number for Merrimack as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

The Sharks' loss dropped their record down to 6-18. As for the Warriors, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 matches, which provided a massive bump to their 16-10 record this season.

LIU couldn't quite finish off the Warriors in their previous matchup last Thursday and fell 82-79. Can LIU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Merrimack has won 7 out of their last 10 games against LIU.