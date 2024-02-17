Who's Playing
LIU Sharks @ Merrimack Warriors
Current Records: LIU 6-18, Merrimack 16-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
LIU has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Merrimack Warriors will face off in a Northeast battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hammel Court.
LIU fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Knights on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Knights by a score of 84-82. LIU has not had much luck with the Knights recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.
Meanwhile, Merrimack had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.2 points), and they went ahead and made it seven on Thursday. They skirted past the Skyhawks 66-63. 66 seems to be a good number for Merrimack as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.
The Sharks' loss dropped their record down to 6-18. As for the Warriors, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 matches, which provided a massive bump to their 16-10 record this season.
LIU couldn't quite finish off the Warriors in their previous matchup last Thursday and fell 82-79. Can LIU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Merrimack has won 7 out of their last 10 games against LIU.
- Feb 08, 2024 - Merrimack 82 vs. LIU 79
- Mar 01, 2023 - Merrimack 91 vs. LIU 76
- Feb 25, 2023 - Merrimack 80 vs. LIU 59
- Feb 02, 2023 - Merrimack 76 vs. LIU 59
- Feb 24, 2022 - LIU 85 vs. Merrimack 74
- Dec 31, 2021 - Merrimack 82 vs. LIU 77
- Jan 28, 2021 - LIU 78 vs. Merrimack 68
- Jan 27, 2021 - Merrimack 68 vs. LIU 63
- Feb 08, 2020 - LIU 67 vs. Merrimack 64
- Feb 01, 2020 - Merrimack 70 vs. LIU 59