Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Miami and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Pittsburgh 40-29.

If Miami keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-6 in no time. On the other hand, Pittsburgh will have to make due with a 12-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Pittsburgh 12-7, Miami 13-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Miami Hurricanes are set to tip at 2:15 p.m. ET on January 27th at Watsco Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Panthers were able to grind out a solid win over the Yellow Jackets, taking the game 72-64. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Pittsburgh.

Carlton Carrington was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 19 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes beat the Fighting Irish 73-61 on Wednesday.

Miami can attribute much of their success to Norchad Omier, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and ten rebounds. That's the first time this season that Omier scored 30 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Kyshawn George, who scored 11 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

The Panthers' win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 12-7. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.3 points per game. As for the Hurricanes, their victory bumped their record up to 13-6.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Pittsburgh have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Miami struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Pittsburgh is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-1 against the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Miami is a 4-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Hurricanes slightly, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Pittsburgh.