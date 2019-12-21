How to watch Michigan State vs. Eastern Michigan: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Michigan State vs. Eastern Michigan basketball game
Who's Playing
Eastern Michigan @ No. 15 Michigan State
Current Records: Eastern Michigan 9-1; Michigan State 8-3
What to Know
The Eastern Michigan Eagles will take on the #15 Michigan State Spartans in a holiday battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, EMU beat the Northeastern Huskies 60-55 on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, MSU didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Northwestern Wildcats on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 77-72 win. The Spartans' success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Xavier Tillman, who posted a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds, and G Cassius Winston, who had 21 points and six assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Tillman has had at least ten rebounds.
The Eagles are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Eagles to 9-1 and the Spartans to 8-3. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.86
Odds
The Spartans are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Michigan State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 23, 2015 - Michigan State 89 vs. Eastern Michigan 65
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Kentucky vs. Ohio State preview
Kentucky and OSU head to Vegas for a huge Saturday showdown in the CBS Sports Classic
-
UNC vs. UCLA preview
A preview of what to expect Saturday in the first game of a CBS Sports Classic doubleheader
-
Experts discuss CBS Sports Classic
Matt Norlander and Kyle Boone break everything down about Saturday's doubleheader in Las Vegas
-
Updated women's hoops power rankings
With conference play approaching, the 11-1 Cardinals are No. 7 in the power rankings
-
Top 25 And 1: Memphis still in top 10
Penny Hardaway's Tigers are 7-0 without the star center who left the team Thursday
-
Bracketology: UK out of field of 68
Kansas is the No. 1 overall seed in the updated projected NCAA Tournament bracket, but UK and...
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans