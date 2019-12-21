How to watch Michigan State vs. Eastern Michigan: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ No. 15 Michigan State

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 9-1; Michigan State 8-3

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles will take on the #15 Michigan State Spartans in a holiday battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, EMU beat the Northeastern Huskies 60-55 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, MSU didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Northwestern Wildcats on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 77-72 win. The Spartans' success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Xavier Tillman, who posted a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds, and G Cassius Winston, who had 21 points and six assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Tillman has had at least ten rebounds.

The Eagles are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Eagles to 9-1 and the Spartans to 8-3. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.86

Odds

The Spartans are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.