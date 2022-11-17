Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ Minnesota

Current Records: Central Michigan 1-1; Minnesota 2-1

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. They will square off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Williams Arena. The Chippewas should still be feeling good after a victory, while Minnesota will be looking to regain their footing.

CMU had enough points to win and then some against the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Sunday, taking their game 76-60.

Meanwhile, the contest between Minnesota and the DePaul Blue Demons on Monday was not particularly close, with Minnesota falling 69-53. The top scorer for Minnesota was forward Dawson Garcia (19 points).

CMU is now 1-1 while the Golden Gophers sit at 2-1. A couple last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Chippewas are 26th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77 on average. But Minnesota is stumbling into the matchup with the eighth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a big 11-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.