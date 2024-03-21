Halftime Report

Michigan State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 31-24 lead against Miss. State.

If Michigan State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 20-14 in no time. On the other hand, Miss. State will have to make due with a 21-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Michigan State 18-13, Miss. State 19-12

How To Watch

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans and the Miss. State Bulldogs are set to clash at 12:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at Spectrum Center in a Big Ten postseason contest. Miss. State does have the home-court advantage, but Michigan State is expected to win by one point.

Michigan State probably aren't too happy after their recent playoff game against Minnesota. The Spartans fell 67-62 to the Boilermakers on Friday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Michigan State in their matchups with Purdue: they've now lost five in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tre Holloman, who scored ten points.

Meanwhile, Miss. State's game on Saturday was all tied up 31-31 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 73-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers.

Like Michigan State, Miss. State lost despite seeing results from several players. D.J. Jeffries led the charge by scoring 12 points along with six rebounds and three steals.

The Spartans' loss dropped their record down to 19-14. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 21-13.

Odds

Michigan State is a slight 1-point favorite against Miss. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 130.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.