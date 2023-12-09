Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: N. Illinois 5-3, Monmouth 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

The N. Illinois Huskies will head out on the road to face off against the Monmouth Hawks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at OceanFirst Bank Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

N. Illinois and Indiana State couldn't quite live up to the 163.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Huskies suffered a painful 90-67 defeat at the hands of the Sycamores on Tuesday. N. Illinois has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Xavier Amos, who scored 12 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

N. Illinois struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Indiana State racked up 15.

Meanwhile, Monmouth pushed their score all the way to 87 last Wednesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 91-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Big Red.

The Wildcats' victory bumped their season record to 5-1 while the Huskies' loss dropped theirs to 5-2.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, Monmouth is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Monmouth and N. Illinois have both performed well against the spread, with Monmouth at 6-2 and N. Illinois at 3-1 ATS.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Monmouth struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Monmouth is a slight 1-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.