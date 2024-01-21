Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in February of 2023 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Montana and Montana State will finish this one. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Montana leads 38-36 over Montana State.

Montana came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Montana Grizzlies @ Montana State Bobcats

Current Records: Montana 11-6, Montana State 8-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Montana has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State Bobcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Max Worthington Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Montana proved on Saturday. They claimed a resounding 90-47 victory over the Lumberjacks at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 47-24.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats earned a 90-81 victory over the Bears on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Montana State.

The Grizzlies are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for the Bobcats, their win bumped their record up to 8-9.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Montana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Montana State, though, as they've been averaging only 30.6 rebounds per game. Given Montana's sizeable advantage in that area, Montana State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Montana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Those brave souls putting their money on Montana State against the spread have faith in an upset since their 5-9 ATS record can't hold a candle to Montana's 10-4.

Odds

Montana is a 4-point favorite against Montana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Montana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Montana State.