Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 7-24, Navy 12-17

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen and the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Alumni Hall in a Patriot League postseason contest. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Navy entered their tilt with American with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Midshipmen came out on top against the Eagles by a score of 71-65 on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 38.1% better than the opposition, as Navy's was.

Navy's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Donovan Draper led the charge by scoring 14 points along with three steals. Draper didn't help Navy's cause all that much against Holy Cross last Sunday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Jordan Pennick was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They skirted by the Black Knights 69-68 on Saturday on a last-minute layup from Golden Dike with 2 seconds left in the second quarter. The win was just what Loyola Maryland needed coming off of a 68-46 defeat in their prior matchup.

Loyola Maryland's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tyson Commander, who scored 14 points. Commander didn't help Loyola Maryland's cause all that much against Boston U. last Sunday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Alonso Faure, who scored 12 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

The Midshipmen's victory bumped their record up to 12-17. As for the Greyhounds, their win ended a eight-game drought at home and bumped them up to 7-24.

Looking ahead, Navy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they are 10-16-1, while Loyola Maryland is 12-18.

Navy beat Loyola Maryland 69-62 in their previous matchup two weeks ago. Will Navy repeat their success, or does Loyola Maryland have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Navy is a solid 7-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Midshipmen as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

Series History

Navy has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.