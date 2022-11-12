Who's Playing

Grand Canyon @ Nevada

Current Records: Grand Canyon 2-0; Nevada 1-0

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Grand Canyon Antelopes will be on the road. They will square off against the Nevada Wolf Pack at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawlor Events Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Antelopes simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday, as they easily beat the San Diego Christian Hawks at home 101-50.

Meanwhile, Nevada had enough points to win and then some against the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Monday, taking their game 84-71.

Grand Canyon beat the Wolf Pack 87-77 when the teams previously met two seasons ago. The rematch might be a little tougher for Grand Canyon since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nevada and Grand Canyon both have one win in their last two games.