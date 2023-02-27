Who's Playing

Norfolk State @ North Carolina Central

Current Records: Norfolk State 20-8; North Carolina Central 15-11

What to Know

Get ready for an MEAC battle as the North Carolina Central Eagles and the Norfolk State Spartans will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Howard Bison typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday North Carolina Central proved too difficult a challenge. The Eagles took their game against the Bison 68-60.

Meanwhile, Norfolk State strolled past the South Carolina State Bulldogs with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 88-76.

Barring any buzzer beaters, North Carolina Central is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought North Carolina Central up to 15-11 and Norfolk State to 20-8. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Eagles enter the game with a 47.70% field goal percentage, good for 33rd best in college basketball. But the Spartans are even better: they rank 23rd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.20% on the season. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.40

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Carolina Central and Norfolk State both have six wins in their last 12 games.