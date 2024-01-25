Who's Playing
UNCW Seahawks @ Northeastern Huskies
Current Records: UNCW 13-5, Northeastern 8-11
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts
What to Know
After two games on the road, Northeastern is heading back home. The Northeastern Huskies and the UNCW Seahawks will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Matthews Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Saturday, the Huskies earned a 84-72 win over the Phoenix.
Northeastern got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Rashad King out in front who scored 22 points. King continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Harold Woods was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, UNCW came tearing into Saturday's contest with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 78-69 victory over the Cougars.
UNCW can attribute much of their success to Shykeim Phillips, who scored 18 points along with six assists and three steals, and KJ Jenkins, who scored 20 points. Those six assists set a new season-high mark for him.
The Huskies' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-11. As for the Seahawks, their victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-5.
Northeastern came up short against UNCW in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 71-59. Will Northeastern have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Northeastern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UNCW.
- Feb 11, 2023 - UNCW 71 vs. Northeastern 59
- Jan 27, 2022 - UNCW 67 vs. Northeastern 62
- Jan 24, 2022 - UNCW 74 vs. Northeastern 68
- Feb 13, 2020 - Northeastern 71 vs. UNCW 63
- Jan 18, 2020 - UNCW 76 vs. Northeastern 74
- Mar 10, 2019 - Northeastern 80 vs. UNCW 59
- Feb 14, 2019 - Northeastern 81 vs. UNCW 77
- Jan 19, 2019 - Northeastern 88 vs. UNCW 71
- Mar 05, 2018 - Northeastern 79 vs. UNCW 52
- Feb 03, 2018 - Northeastern 107 vs. UNCW 100