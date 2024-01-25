Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ Northeastern Huskies

Current Records: UNCW 13-5, Northeastern 8-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Northeastern is heading back home. The Northeastern Huskies and the UNCW Seahawks will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Matthews Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Huskies earned a 84-72 win over the Phoenix.

Northeastern got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Rashad King out in front who scored 22 points. King continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Harold Woods was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, UNCW came tearing into Saturday's contest with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 78-69 victory over the Cougars.

UNCW can attribute much of their success to Shykeim Phillips, who scored 18 points along with six assists and three steals, and KJ Jenkins, who scored 20 points. Those six assists set a new season-high mark for him.

The Huskies' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-11. As for the Seahawks, their victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-5.

Northeastern came up short against UNCW in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 71-59. Will Northeastern have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Northeastern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UNCW.