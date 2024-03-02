Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ Northwestern State Demons

Current Records: Lamar 15-13, Northwestern State 9-19

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Lamar has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Northwestern State Demons will face off in a Southland battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prather Coliseum.

After a 88-69 finish the last time they played, Lamar and the Cowboys decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Cardinals fell just short of the Cowboys by a score of 58-56. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Lamar has scored all season.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.1% better than the opposition, a fact Northwestern State proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Huskies by a score of 86-73.

The Cardinals' defeat dropped their record down to 15-13. As for the Demons, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-19 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Lamar have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Northwestern State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given Lamar's sizable advantage in that area, the Demons will need to find a way to close that gap.

Lamar took their win against the Demons when the teams last played back in January by a conclusive 90-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Lamar since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Lamar has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Northwestern State.