Halftime Report

A win for Toledo would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 38-32 lead against Ohio.

If Toledo keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-6 in no time. On the other hand, Ohio will have to make due with a 6-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Toledo 6-6, Ohio 6-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Ohio is 1-9 against Toledo since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Ohio last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Wildcats by a score of 72-69. Ohio has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

AJ Clayton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 13 points along with six rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, the Rockets came up short against the Mountaineers last Saturday and fell 91-81.

Despite their loss, Toledo saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ra'Heim Moss, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

The Bobcats have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-6 record this season. As for the Rockets, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 6-6.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Ohio have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Toledo, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5 rebounds per game. Given Ohio's sizeable advantage in that area, Toledo will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Ohio is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Toledo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 159 points.

Series History

Toledo has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Ohio.