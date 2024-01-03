Halftime Report
A win for Toledo would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 38-32 lead against Ohio.
If Toledo keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-6 in no time. On the other hand, Ohio will have to make due with a 6-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Toledo Rockets @ Ohio Bobcats
Current Records: Toledo 6-6, Ohio 6-6
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN University
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
- Ticket Cost: $24.20
What to Know
Ohio is 1-9 against Toledo since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The point spread may have favored Ohio last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Wildcats by a score of 72-69. Ohio has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
AJ Clayton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 13 points along with six rebounds and four blocks.
Meanwhile, the Rockets came up short against the Mountaineers last Saturday and fell 91-81.
Despite their loss, Toledo saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ra'Heim Moss, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.
The Bobcats have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-6 record this season. As for the Rockets, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 6-6.
Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Ohio have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Toledo, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5 rebounds per game. Given Ohio's sizeable advantage in that area, Toledo will need to find a way to close that gap.
Going forward, Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.
Odds
Ohio is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Toledo, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 3.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 159 points.
Series History
Toledo has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Ohio.
- Mar 10, 2023 - Toledo 82 vs. Ohio 75
- Jan 17, 2023 - Toledo 90 vs. Ohio 75
- Feb 08, 2022 - Toledo 77 vs. Ohio 62
- Jan 21, 2022 - Toledo 87 vs. Ohio 69
- Mar 12, 2021 - Ohio 87 vs. Toledo 80
- Jan 08, 2021 - Toledo 95 vs. Ohio 78
- Jan 21, 2020 - Toledo 83 vs. Ohio 74
- Jan 18, 2019 - Toledo 75 vs. Ohio 52
- Feb 13, 2018 - Toledo 82 vs. Ohio 74
- Jan 16, 2018 - Toledo 91 vs. Ohio 57