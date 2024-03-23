Who's Playing

Va. Tech Hokies @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Va. Tech 18-13, Ohio State 19-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Va. Tech Hokies and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Value City Arena in an ACC postseason contest. The stakes are high as both teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

Va. Tech earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They strolled past the Spiders with points to spare, taking the game 74-58.

Va. Tech got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Lynn Kidd out in front who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds. Kidd didn't help Va. Tech's cause all that much against Florida State on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this contest. Sean Pedulla was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with seven assists.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Ohio State and Cornell didn't disappoint and broke past the 159 point over/under on Tuesday. The Buckeyes came out on top against the Big Red by a score of 88-83. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Ohio State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Roddy Gayle Jr. led the charge by scoring 17 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks. Gayle Jr. didn't help Ohio State's cause all that much against Illinois on Friday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Jamison Battle, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

The Hokies' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 19-14. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.2 points per game. As for the Buckeyes, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 21-13 record this season.