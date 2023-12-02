Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Memphis 5-1, Ole Miss 6-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Ole Miss Rebels at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 2nd at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Memphis might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Friday.

The point spread may have favored Memphis last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 79-63 bruising from the Wildcats. The loss was Memphis' first of the season.

David Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 13 points along with 7 rebounds. Less helpful for Memphis was Jaykwon Walton's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss put another one in the bag on Tuesday to keep their perfect season alive. They were the clear victor by a 72-52 margin over the Wolfpack. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23% better than the opposition, as Ole Miss' was.

Among those leading the charge was Jaemyn Brakefield, who scored 25 points along with 8 rebounds. Allen Flanigan was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 5-1. As for the Rebels, they have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 6-0 record.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Memphis have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Memphis beat Ole Miss 68-57 in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Memphis since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Ole Miss has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Memphis.