Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Southern Miss 6-5, Ole Miss 11-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Mississippi Coast Coliseum -- Biloxi, Mississippi

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Ole Miss Rebels at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 23rd at Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

After a disappointing 48 points in their last game, Southern Miss made sure to put some points up on the board against Lamar on Monday. The Golden Eagles had just enough and edged the Cardinals out 82-79. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss put another one in the bag on Tuesday to keep their perfect season alive. They put the hurt on the Trojans with a sharp 74-53 victory. That looming 74-53 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Ole Miss yet this season.

Ole Miss got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Matthew Murrell out in front who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten steals. Those ten steals set a new season-high mark for him. Jaemyn Brakefield was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with five rebounds.

The Golden Eagles have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 6-5 record this season. As for the Rebels, they pushed their record up to 11-0 with that victory, which was their eighth straight at home.





The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

