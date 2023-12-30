Who's Playing

USC Trojans @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: USC 6-6, Oregon State 8-4

What to Know

Oregon State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Oregon State Beavers and the USC Trojans will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Oregon State unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a 69-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bruins. Oregon State has not had much luck with UCLA recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Despite their loss, Oregon State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dexter Akanno, who scored 22 points, was perhaps the best of all. Akanno continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Oregon State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Trojans couldn't handle the Ducks on Thursday and fell 82-74.

USC's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Joshua Morgan, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds, and DJ Rodman who scored 14 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Morgan has scored all season. Less helpful for USC was Kobe Johnson's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Beavers' defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 8-4. As for the Trojans, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Oregon State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like USC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Oregon State came out on top in a nail-biter against USC when the teams last played back in February, sneaking past 61-58. Will Oregon State repeat their success, or does USC have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

USC is a big 8.5-point favorite against Oregon State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

USC has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oregon State.