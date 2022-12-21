Who's Playing

Denver @ Oregon State

Current Records: Denver 9-4; Oregon State 6-6

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers and the Oregon State Beavers will compete for holiday cheer at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Gill Coliseum. Oregon State will be strutting in after a victory while the Pioneers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Denver received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 83-66 to the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks.

Meanwhile, Oregon State was able to grind out a solid win over the Green Bay Phoenix on Sunday, winning 65-56. Oregon State can attribute much of their success to forward Glenn Taylor Jr., who had 20 points in addition to six rebounds.

Denver is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Monday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Pioneers are now 9-4 while the Beavers sit at 6-6. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver ranks first in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 53.10% on the season. Less enviably, Oregon State is stumbling into the game with the 30th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Beavers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.