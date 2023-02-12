Who's Playing

Robert Morris @ PFW

Current Records: Robert Morris 11-15; PFW 15-11

What to Know

The PFW Mastodons and the Robert Morris Colonials will face off in a Horizon League clash at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

PFW came up short against the Youngstown State Penguins on Friday, falling 81-72.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Robert Morris as they fell 57-55 to the Cleveland State Vikings on Friday.

The Mastodons were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap in the teams' previous meeting last December as they fell 75-70 to Robert Morris. Maybe PFW will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

PFW have won three out of their last five games against Robert Morris.