Duke Blue Devils @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: Duke 11-3, Pittsburgh 10-5

What to Know

Pittsburgh will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Pittsburgh Panthers and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Petersen Events Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

After a disappointing 57 points in their last match, Pittsburgh made sure to put some points up on the board against Louisville on Saturday. The Panthers came out on top against the Cardinals by a score of 83-70.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Pittsburgh to victory, but perhaps none more so than Zack Austin, who scored 20 points along with four steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Austin has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Carlton Carrington, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Duke entered their tilt with Notre Dame with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. The Blue Devils walked away with a 67-59 victory over the Fighting Irish on Saturday. Despite the win, that was the fewest points Duke has scored all season.

Duke relied on the efforts of Jeremy Roach, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds and four steals, and Mark Mitchell, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 14 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Mitchell pulled down ten or more rebounds.

The Panthers' win bumped their record up to 10-5. As for the Blue Devils, their victory bumped their record up to 11-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Pittsburgh haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Duke struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Pittsburgh was pulverized by Duke 96-69 when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Will Pittsburgh have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Duke is a 5-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Duke has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Pittsburgh.