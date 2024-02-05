Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Prairie View Panthers

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 10-11, Prairie View 8-13

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 5, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, February 5, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff is 1-9 against the Panthers since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. The Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Prairie View Panthers at 8:30 p.m. ET on February 5th at William Nicks Center. Prairie View took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Arkansas Pine Bluff, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17% better than the opposition, a fact Arkansas Pine Bluff proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Delta Devils by a score of 83-77.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Prairie View last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 80-69 to the Tigers.

Prairie View struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Golden Lions have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 10-11 record this season. As for the Panthers, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-13.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's contest: Arkansas Pine Bluff have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Prairie View, though, as they've only made 30.8% of their threes this season. Given Arkansas Pine Bluff's sizable advantage in that area, the Panthers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas Pine Bluff came up short against the Panthers in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 82-71. Can Arkansas Pine Bluff avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Prairie View has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas Pine Bluff.