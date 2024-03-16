Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ Princeton Tigers

Current Records: Brown 12-17, Princeton 24-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Princeton Tigers and the Brown Bears are set to clash at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in an Ivy postseason contest. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Princeton comes in on nine and Brown on six.

Princeton scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Quakers as the Tigers made off with a 105-83 win. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Brown ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They skirted past the Bulldogs 84-81. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win Brown has posted since January 15th.

The Tigers' win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 24-3. As for the Bears, their win bumped their record up to 12-17.

Princeton was able to grind out a solid victory over Brown in their previous matchup back in February, winning 72-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Princeton since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Princeton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Brown.