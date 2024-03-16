Who's Playing
Brown Bears @ Princeton Tigers
Current Records: Brown 12-17, Princeton 24-3
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York
- TV: ESPN University
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
The Princeton Tigers and the Brown Bears are set to clash at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in an Ivy postseason contest. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Princeton comes in on nine and Brown on six.
Princeton scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Quakers as the Tigers made off with a 105-83 win. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Brown ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They skirted past the Bulldogs 84-81. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win Brown has posted since January 15th.
The Tigers' win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 24-3. As for the Bears, their win bumped their record up to 12-17.
Princeton was able to grind out a solid victory over Brown in their previous matchup back in February, winning 72-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Princeton since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Princeton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Brown.
- Feb 16, 2024 - Princeton 72 vs. Brown 63
- Feb 03, 2024 - Princeton 70 vs. Brown 60
- Feb 17, 2023 - Princeton 78 vs. Brown 67
- Jan 14, 2023 - Brown 72 vs. Princeton 70
- Feb 18, 2022 - Princeton 69 vs. Brown 50
- Jan 15, 2022 - Princeton 76 vs. Brown 74
- Feb 28, 2020 - Princeton 71 vs. Brown 49
- Feb 15, 2020 - Princeton 73 vs. Brown 54
- Mar 08, 2019 - Brown 67 vs. Princeton 63
- Feb 09, 2019 - Brown 78 vs. Princeton 70