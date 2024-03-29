Who's Playing

Gonzaga Bulldogs @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Gonzaga 24-6, Purdue 28-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 29, 2024 at 7:39 p.m. ET

Friday, March 29, 2024 at 7:39 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: TBS

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

A Sweet Sixteen matchup is on tap on Friday as the Purdue Boilermakers and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will duke it out at 7:39 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Purdue scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They took their game on the road with ease, bagging a 106-67 victory over Utah State. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Boilermakers.

Zach Edey continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 23 points and 14 rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted 22 or more points the last 12 times he's played. Another player making a difference was Trey Kaufman-Renn, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga's and Kansas' game on Saturday was close at halftime, but Gonzaga turned on the heat in the second half with 46 points. Everything went Gonzaga's way against Kansas as Gonzaga made off with a 89-68 win. That's two games straight that the Bulldogs have won by exactly 21 points.

Gonzaga can attribute much of their success to Ben Gregg, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds, and Anton Watson, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds and two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Nolan Hickman, who scored 17 points.

Purdue has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 17 of their last 19 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 31-4 record this season. As for Gonzaga, their win bumped their record up to 27-7.

Purdue is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Purdue beat Gonzaga 73-63 when the teams last played back in November of 2023. Does Purdue have another victory up their sleeve, or will Gonzaga turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Purdue is a 4.5-point favorite against Gonzaga, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Purdue has won both of the games they've played against Gonzaga in the last 2 years.