How to watch Rhode Island vs. Dayton: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Dayton @ Rhode Island

Current Records: Dayton 27-2; Rhode Island 20-8

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic 10 battle as the #3 Dayton Flyers and the Rhode Island Rams will face off at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Dayton is currently enjoying an 18-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Flyers strolled past the Davidson Wildcats with points to spare last week, taking the contest 82-67. It was another big night for Dayton's forward Obi Toppin, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island came up short against the Saint Louis Billikens on Sunday, falling 72-62. Rhode Island got double-digit scores from four players: guard Fatts Russell (17), forward Cyril Langevine (12), guard Jeff Dowtin (11), and guard Tyrese Martin (11). Langevine has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

Dayton's victory brought them up to 27-2 while Rhode Island's loss pulled them down to 20-8. Two stats to keep an eye on: Dayton enters the game with only 5.5 steals given up per game on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. But Rhode Island comes into the matchup boasting the 11th most steals per game in college basketball at 8.7. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
  • Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
  • Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
  • Ticket Cost: $25.89

Odds

The Flyers are a 4-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

Dayton have won five out of their last nine games against Rhode Island.

  • Feb 11, 2020 - Dayton 81 vs. Rhode Island 67
  • Mar 01, 2019 - Rhode Island 72 vs. Dayton 70
  • Feb 09, 2019 - Dayton 77 vs. Rhode Island 48
  • Feb 23, 2018 - Rhode Island 81 vs. Dayton 56
  • Jan 20, 2018 - Rhode Island 88 vs. Dayton 74
  • Feb 10, 2017 - Dayton 75 vs. Rhode Island 74
  • Jan 06, 2017 - Dayton 67 vs. Rhode Island 64
  • Feb 27, 2016 - Rhode Island 75 vs. Dayton 66
  • Feb 12, 2016 - Dayton 68 vs. Rhode Island 66
