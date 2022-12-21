Who's Playing

St. Francis (Pa.) @ Robert Morris

Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 3-9; Robert Morris 5-7

What to Know

The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Robert Morris Colonials and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 18 of 2020. St. Francis (Pa.) is staying on the road Wednesday to face off against Robert Morris at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at UPMC Events Center. The Colonials will be strutting in after a victory while the Red Flash will be stumbling in from a defeat.

St. Francis (Pa.) received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 91-76 to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes. St. Francis (Pa.)'s loss came about despite a quality game from forward Josh Cohen, who had 30 points in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris picked up a 68-59 victory over the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Sunday.

St. Francis (Pa.) is expected to lose this next one by 9. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-5 ATS when expected to lose.

St. Francis (Pa.)'s defeat took them down to 3-9 while Robert Morris' win pulled them up to 5-7. A win for the Red Flash would reverse both their bad luck and Robert Morris' good luck. We'll see if St. Francis (Pa.) manages to pull off that tough task or if the Colonials keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colonials are a big 9-point favorite against the Red Flash, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonials as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

St. Francis (Pa.) have won nine out of their last 12 games against Robert Morris.