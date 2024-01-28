Who's Playing

Purdue Boilermakers @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Purdue 18-2, Rutgers 10-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

TV: FOX

What to Know

Purdue and Rutgers are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. The pair will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Jersey Mike's Arena. Purdue knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Rutgers likes a good challenge.

Purdue has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight contests by 19 points or more this season. They took their matchup at home on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 99-67 victory over the Wolverines. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 49-25.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Purdue to victory, but perhaps none more so than Braden Smith, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten assists. Lance Jones was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights were the victim of a painful 86-63 loss at the hands of the Fighting Illini on Sunday. Rutgers has not had much luck with Illinois recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Rutgers' defeat came about despite a quality game from Clifford Omoruyi, who scored 22 points along with nine rebounds.

The Boilermakers' win was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 18-2. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 25 points. As for the Scarlet Knights, their loss dropped their record down to 10-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Purdue have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rutgers struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Purdue is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-4 against the spread).

Odds

Purdue is a big 10.5-point favorite against Rutgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

Rutgers and Purdue both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.