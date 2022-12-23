Who's Playing

Bucknell @ Rutgers

Current Records: Bucknell 7-5; Rutgers 7-4

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Bucknell Bison at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 23 at Jersey Mike's Arena. The Scarlet Knights should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Bucknell will be looking to get back in the win column.

RU took their contest against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday by a conclusive 81-57 score. RU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Cam Spencer led the charge as he had 15 points.

Meanwhile, Bucknell came up short against the Richmond Spiders on Wednesday, falling 81-71. Bucknell's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Xander Rice, who had 19 points, and guard Elvin Edmonds IV, who had 13 points.

The Scarlet Knights are now 7-4 while the Bison sit at 7-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: RU have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.70%, which places them ninth in college basketball. But Bucknell enters the game with a 50.10% field goal percentage, good for 14th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET

Friday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.