Who's Playing

LIU @ Sacred Heart

Current Records: LIU 2-18; Sacred Heart 11-11

What to Know

The LIU Sharks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Sharks and the Sacred Heart Pioneers will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

The game between LIU and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with LIU falling 58-42 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart came up short against the Wagner Seahawks on Sunday, falling 68-58.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

LIU have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Sacred Heart.