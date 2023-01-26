Who's Playing
LIU @ Sacred Heart
Current Records: LIU 2-18; Sacred Heart 11-11
What to Know
The LIU Sharks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Sharks and the Sacred Heart Pioneers will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
The game between LIU and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with LIU falling 58-42 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Sacred Heart came up short against the Wagner Seahawks on Sunday, falling 68-58.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
LIU have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Sacred Heart.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Sacred Heart 82 vs. LIU 64
- Mar 02, 2022 - LIU 82 vs. Sacred Heart 75
- Feb 03, 2022 - LIU 79 vs. Sacred Heart 75
- Dec 29, 2021 - Sacred Heart 69 vs. LIU 65
- Dec 17, 2020 - Sacred Heart 87 vs. LIU 72
- Dec 16, 2020 - LIU 75 vs. Sacred Heart 55
- Feb 29, 2020 - Sacred Heart 76 vs. LIU 67
- Feb 15, 2020 - Sacred Heart 80 vs. LIU 72
- Mar 06, 2019 - LIU 71 vs. Sacred Heart 62
- Feb 16, 2019 - LIU 92 vs. Sacred Heart 84
- Jan 03, 2019 - Sacred Heart 79 vs. LIU 75
- Feb 24, 2018 - LIU 88 vs. Sacred Heart 77
- Feb 01, 2018 - LIU 69 vs. Sacred Heart 60
- Feb 18, 2017 - LIU 83 vs. Sacred Heart 82
- Jan 26, 2017 - LIU 60 vs. Sacred Heart 57
- Mar 02, 2016 - LIU 84 vs. Sacred Heart 76
- Feb 06, 2016 - Sacred Heart 98 vs. LIU 90
- Jan 27, 2016 - LIU 92 vs. Sacred Heart 84