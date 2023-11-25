Who's Playing

California Golden Bears @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: California 2-4, San Diego State 4-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California

What to Know

The California Golden Bears are on the road again on Saturday and play against the San Diego State Aztecs at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at JSerra Pavilion. California has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 0-3 during that stretch of close contests.

The point spread may have favored California on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Green Wave by a score of 84-81. That's two games in a row now that California has lost by exactly three points.

Meanwhile, San Diego State waltzed into Sunday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They had just enough and edged the Huskies out 100-97. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Jaedon LeDee was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 34 points and 17 rebounds. The contest was his third in a row with at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Elijah Saunders, who scored 16 points along with 8 rebounds.

The losses dropped the Golden Bears to 2-4 and the Green Wave to 4-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: California have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like San Diego State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

California beat San Diego State 89-83 in their previous meeting back in December of 2018. The rematch might be a little tougher for California since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

San Diego State and California both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.