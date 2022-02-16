Who's Playing

Utah State @ San Diego State

Current Records: Utah State 15-11; San Diego State 15-6

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies and the San Diego State Aztecs will face off in a Mountain West clash at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Aggies nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The game between Utah State and the Nevada Wolf Pack last Friday was not a total blowout, but with Utah State falling 85-72 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. This was hardly the result Utah State or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 11 points over Nevada heading into this contest. Forward Brandon Horvath put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 29 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between San Diego State and the Air Force Falcons this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Aztecs wrapped it up with a 76-64 win at home. San Diego State's forward Nathan Mensah was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 14 points along with six boards and three blocks.

The Aggies are now 15-11 while San Diego State sits at 15-6. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Utah State comes into the contest boasting the 17th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.40%. But the Aztecs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.10%, which places them 11th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Aztecs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Diego State have won ten out of their last 16 games against Utah State.

Jan 26, 2022 - Utah State 75 vs. San Diego State 57

Mar 13, 2021 - San Diego State 68 vs. Utah State 57

Jan 16, 2021 - Utah State 64 vs. San Diego State 59

Jan 14, 2021 - Utah State 57 vs. San Diego State 45

Mar 07, 2020 - Utah State 59 vs. San Diego State 56

Feb 01, 2020 - San Diego State 80 vs. Utah State 68

Jan 04, 2020 - San Diego State 77 vs. Utah State 68

Mar 16, 2019 - Utah State 64 vs. San Diego State 57

Feb 26, 2019 - Utah State 70 vs. San Diego State 54

Feb 09, 2019 - San Diego State 68 vs. Utah State 63

Dec 30, 2017 - San Diego State 79 vs. Utah State 59

Feb 15, 2017 - San Diego State 66 vs. Utah State 62

Jan 14, 2017 - San Diego State 74 vs. Utah State 55

Mar 10, 2016 - San Diego State 71 vs. Utah State 65

Jan 23, 2016 - San Diego State 70 vs. Utah State 55

Jan 02, 2016 - San Diego State 70 vs. Utah State 67

Injury Report for San Diego State

Jaedon LeDee: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Utah State