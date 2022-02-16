Who's Playing
Utah State @ San Diego State
Current Records: Utah State 15-11; San Diego State 15-6
What to Know
The Utah State Aggies and the San Diego State Aztecs will face off in a Mountain West clash at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Aggies nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The game between Utah State and the Nevada Wolf Pack last Friday was not a total blowout, but with Utah State falling 85-72 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. This was hardly the result Utah State or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 11 points over Nevada heading into this contest. Forward Brandon Horvath put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 29 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between San Diego State and the Air Force Falcons this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Aztecs wrapped it up with a 76-64 win at home. San Diego State's forward Nathan Mensah was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 14 points along with six boards and three blocks.
The Aggies are now 15-11 while San Diego State sits at 15-6. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Utah State comes into the contest boasting the 17th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.40%. But the Aztecs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.10%, which places them 11th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl -- San Diego, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Aztecs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
San Diego State have won ten out of their last 16 games against Utah State.
- Jan 26, 2022 - Utah State 75 vs. San Diego State 57
- Mar 13, 2021 - San Diego State 68 vs. Utah State 57
- Jan 16, 2021 - Utah State 64 vs. San Diego State 59
- Jan 14, 2021 - Utah State 57 vs. San Diego State 45
- Mar 07, 2020 - Utah State 59 vs. San Diego State 56
- Feb 01, 2020 - San Diego State 80 vs. Utah State 68
- Jan 04, 2020 - San Diego State 77 vs. Utah State 68
- Mar 16, 2019 - Utah State 64 vs. San Diego State 57
- Feb 26, 2019 - Utah State 70 vs. San Diego State 54
- Feb 09, 2019 - San Diego State 68 vs. Utah State 63
- Dec 30, 2017 - San Diego State 79 vs. Utah State 59
- Feb 15, 2017 - San Diego State 66 vs. Utah State 62
- Jan 14, 2017 - San Diego State 74 vs. Utah State 55
- Mar 10, 2016 - San Diego State 71 vs. Utah State 65
- Jan 23, 2016 - San Diego State 70 vs. Utah State 55
- Jan 02, 2016 - San Diego State 70 vs. Utah State 67
Injury Report for San Diego State
- Jaedon LeDee: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)
Injury Report for Utah State
- Brock Miller: Out (Back)