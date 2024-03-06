Who's Playing

Tennessee Volunteers @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Tennessee 23-6, South Carolina 24-5

South Carolina will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Tennessee Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Colonial Life Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as South Carolina comes in on three and Tennessee on six.

Last Saturday, the Gamecocks were able to grind out a solid win over the Gators, taking the game 82-76.

South Carolina got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Meechie Johnson out in front who scored 25 points along with two steals. Johnson is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. The team also got some help courtesy of Collin Murray-Boyles, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Tennessee and Alabama couldn't quite live up to the 173.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Volunteers came out on top against the Crimson Tide by a score of 81-74 on Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Tennessee to victory, but perhaps none more so than Josiah-Jordan James, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 13 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jonas Aidoo, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Gamecocks have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 24-5 record this season. As for the Volunteers, their win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 23-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: South Carolina haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Tennessee struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

South Carolina and Tennessee pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, Tennessee is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Be careful betting South Carolina against the spread as while they're 21-8 ATS overall, they're only 3-7 against Tennessee in their most recent matchups.

Tennessee is a solid 5.5-point favorite against South Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Volunteers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Tennessee has won 8 out of their last 10 games against South Carolina.