Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Southern U. Jaguars

Current Records: Alabama State 11-12, Southern U. 14-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Alabama State Hornets and the Southern U. Jaguars are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 12th at F.G. Clark Activity Center. Alabama State is expected to lose this one by 4.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Saturday, the Hornets couldn't handle the Tigers and fell 74-68. Alabama State has not had much luck with the Tigers recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, Southern U. had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 69-62.

The Hornets now have a losing record at 11-12. As for the Jaguars, they pushed their record up to 14-9 with that win, which was their ninth straight at home.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Alabama State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Southern U., though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given Alabama State's sizable advantage in that area, the Jaguars will need to find a way to close that gap.

Alabama State came up short against the Jaguars in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 66-52. Can Alabama State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Southern U. is a 4.5-point favorite against Alabama State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern U. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Alabama State.