Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ Southern

Current Records: Texas Southern 8-17; Southern 13-12

What to Know

The Texas Southern Tigers haven't won a contest against the Southern Jaguars since March 6 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Texas Southern and Southern will face off in an SWAC battle at 9 p.m. ET at F.G. Clark Center. The Jaguars will be strutting in after a win while Texas Southern will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Texas Southern received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 65-46 to the Grambling Tigers.

Meanwhile, Southern didn't have too much trouble with the Prairie View A&M Panthers at home this past Saturday as they won 79-65.

Texas Southern is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

Texas Southern is now 8-17 while Southern sits at 13-12. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas Southern is stumbling into the matchup with the ninth most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15 on average. To make matters even worse for Texas Southern, the Jaguars enter the game with 17.6 takeaways on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in Southern's favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jaguars are a solid 6-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas Southern have won nine out of their last 16 games against Southern.