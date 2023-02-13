Who's Playing
Texas Southern @ Southern
Current Records: Texas Southern 8-17; Southern 13-12
What to Know
The Texas Southern Tigers haven't won a contest against the Southern Jaguars since March 6 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Texas Southern and Southern will face off in an SWAC battle at 9 p.m. ET at F.G. Clark Center. The Jaguars will be strutting in after a win while Texas Southern will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Texas Southern received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 65-46 to the Grambling Tigers.
Meanwhile, Southern didn't have too much trouble with the Prairie View A&M Panthers at home this past Saturday as they won 79-65.
Texas Southern is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.
Texas Southern is now 8-17 while Southern sits at 13-12. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas Southern is stumbling into the matchup with the ninth most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15 on average. To make matters even worse for Texas Southern, the Jaguars enter the game with 17.6 takeaways on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in Southern's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jaguars are a solid 6-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Texas Southern have won nine out of their last 16 games against Southern.
- Jan 02, 2023 - Southern 77 vs. Texas Southern 76
- Feb 14, 2022 - Southern 70 vs. Texas Southern 58
- Jan 03, 2022 - Southern 63 vs. Texas Southern 50
- Mar 06, 2021 - Texas Southern 80 vs. Southern 74
- Mar 05, 2020 - Southern 89 vs. Texas Southern 74
- Jan 04, 2020 - Texas Southern 77 vs. Southern 68
- Mar 12, 2019 - Texas Southern 80 vs. Southern 70
- Mar 09, 2019 - Southern 87 vs. Texas Southern 77
- Jan 07, 2019 - Texas Southern 77 vs. Southern 67
- Mar 01, 2018 - Texas Southern 90 vs. Southern 88
- Jan 01, 2018 - Texas Southern 78 vs. Southern 66
- Mar 04, 2017 - Texas Southern 82 vs. Southern 69
- Jan 04, 2017 - Texas Southern 82 vs. Southern 74
- Mar 11, 2016 - Southern 81 vs. Texas Southern 73
- Mar 03, 2016 - Southern 84 vs. Texas Southern 79
- Jan 02, 2016 - Texas Southern 88 vs. Southern 66