Halftime Report

UMBC is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 31-26 lead against St. Peter's.

If UMBC keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-7 in no time. On the other hand, St. Peter's will have to make due with a 3-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ St. Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: UMBC 5-7, St. Peter's 3-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers will head out on the road to face off against the St. Peter's Peacocks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Yanitelli Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 16 to 3 on offense, a fact UMBC found out the hard way on Saturday. They lost to the Tigers at home by a decisive 89-73 margin. UMBC has not had much luck with Towson recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

UMBC struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Peacocks came up short against the Dukes on Friday and fell 68-59.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Mouhamed Sow, who scored ten points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Sow has scored all season.

The Retrievers' loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-7. As for the Peacocks, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-5.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UMBC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.9 points per game. It's a different story for St. Peter's, though, as they've been averaging only 61.2 points per game. The only thing between UMBC and another offensive beatdown is St. Peter's. Will they be able to keep them contained?

UMBC is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

St. Peter's is a solid 7-point favorite against UMBC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Peacocks slightly, as the game opened with the Peacocks as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

