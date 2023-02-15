Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ Stephen F. Austin

Current Records: Tarleton State 14-12; Stephen F. Austin 16-9

What to Know

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will be returning home after a three-game road trip. Stephen F. Austin and the Tarleton State Texans will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at William R. Johnson Coliseum. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Lumberjacks picked up an 82-72 victory over the UTRGV Vaqueros this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Tarleton State sidestepped the Utah Tech Trailblazers for a 75-71 win.

The wins brought Stephen F. Austin up to 16-9 and Tarleton State to 14-12. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Stephen F. Austin is 351st worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.7 on average. To make matters even worse for the Lumberjacks, the Texans enter the contest with 17.3 takeaways on average, good for 13th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tarleton State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.