Who's Playing

Richmond @ Syracuse

Current Records: Richmond 2-2; Syracuse 2-1

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders will square off against the Syracuse Orange at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Barclays Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Richmond now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It was close but no cigar for the Spiders as they fell 56-53 to the Wichita State Shockers this past Thursday. One thing holding Richmond back was the mediocre play of Jason Nelson, who did not have his best game: he played for 35 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why 'Cuse was a heavy favorite Saturday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They took their game against the Northeastern Huskies this past Saturday by a conclusive 76-48 score. 'Cuse can attribute much of their success to guard Judah Mintz, who had 18 points and five assists along with five rebounds, and center Jesse Edwards, who had 19 points in addition to seven boards.

Syracuse's victory lifted them to 2-1 while Richmond's loss dropped them down to 2-2. We'll see if 'Cuse can repeat their recent success or if the Spiders bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $52.00

Odds

The Orange are a 3.5-point favorite against the Spiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.