PFW Mastodons @ Tarleton State Texans

Current Records: PFW 20-11, Tarleton State 23-8

When: Monday, March 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, March 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wisdom Gym -- Stephenville, Texas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Tarleton State Texans and the PFW Mastodons are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Wisdom Gym in a WAC postseason contest. The stakes are high as both teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Tarleton State proved on Wednesday. They steamrolled past the Wildcats 86-59 at home. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Tarleton State.

Bowling Green typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday PFW proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Falcons and snuck past 77-75.

The Texans have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 13 of their last 15 games, which provided a nice bump to their 25-9 record this season. As for the Mastodons, their victory bumped their record up to 22-12.