Who's Playing

Jackson State @ No. 24 TCU

Current Records: Jackson State 1-6; TCU 6-1

What to Know

The Jackson State Tigers will hit the road for the eighth straight game as they head to Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Jackson State escaped with a win this past Saturday against the SMU Mustangs by the margin of a single free throw, 69-68. Guard Trace Young took over for the Tigers, finishing with 28 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and five assists in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the #24 TCU Horned Frogs strolled past the Providence Friars with points to spare last Wednesday, taking the matchup 75-62. Six players on the Horned Frogs scored in the double digits: center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (16), guard Micah Peavy (13), forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (12), guard Mike Miles Jr. (12), Damion Baugh (10), and forward Emanuel Miller (10).

Jackson State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 23-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Jackson State to 1-6 and TCU to 6-1. Young will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points, five dimes and eight boards this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if TCU's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a big 23-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.