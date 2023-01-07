Who's Playing

Tulane @ Temple

Current Records: Tulane 9-5; Temple 9-7

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Tulane Green Wave will be on the road. Tulane and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Liacouras Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Temple winning the first 75-70 at home and the Green Wave taking the second 69-60.

Tulane didn't have too much trouble with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at home on Wednesday as they won 93-77. Guard Jalen Cook was the offensive standout of the contest for Tulane, picking up 24 points and seven assists. Cook had some trouble finding his footing against the Memphis Tigers on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, things were close when Temple and the South Florida Bulls clashed on Wednesday, but the Owls ultimately edged out the opposition 68-64. Four players on Temple scored in the double digits: guard Damian Dunn (19), guard Khalif Battle (15), guard Hysier Miller (13), and guard Jahlil White (10).

The Green Wave beat Temple 69-60 when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Tulane's win shoved Temple out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Temple have won ten out of their last 15 games against Tulane.