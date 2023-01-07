Who's Playing
Tulane @ Temple
Current Records: Tulane 9-5; Temple 9-7
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Tulane Green Wave will be on the road. Tulane and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Liacouras Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Temple winning the first 75-70 at home and the Green Wave taking the second 69-60.
Tulane didn't have too much trouble with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at home on Wednesday as they won 93-77. Guard Jalen Cook was the offensive standout of the contest for Tulane, picking up 24 points and seven assists. Cook had some trouble finding his footing against the Memphis Tigers on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, things were close when Temple and the South Florida Bulls clashed on Wednesday, but the Owls ultimately edged out the opposition 68-64. Four players on Temple scored in the double digits: guard Damian Dunn (19), guard Khalif Battle (15), guard Hysier Miller (13), and guard Jahlil White (10).
The Green Wave beat Temple 69-60 when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Tulane's win shoved Temple out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Temple have won ten out of their last 15 games against Tulane.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Tulane 69 vs. Temple 60
- Feb 27, 2022 - Temple 75 vs. Tulane 70
- Feb 12, 2022 - Tulane 92 vs. Temple 83
- Jan 31, 2021 - Tulane 81 vs. Temple 64
- Jan 16, 2021 - Temple 65 vs. Tulane 57
- Feb 12, 2020 - Temple 72 vs. Tulane 68
- Jan 11, 2020 - Tulane 65 vs. Temple 51
- Mar 03, 2019 - Temple 80 vs. Tulane 69
- Feb 02, 2019 - Temple 75 vs. Tulane 67
- Mar 08, 2018 - Temple 82 vs. Tulane 77
- Feb 04, 2018 - Temple 83 vs. Tulane 76
- Dec 28, 2017 - Tulane 85 vs. Temple 75
- Feb 25, 2017 - Temple 86 vs. Tulane 76
- Jan 31, 2017 - Temple 79 vs. Tulane 71
- Mar 06, 2016 - Temple 64 vs. Tulane 56